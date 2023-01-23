X Square Capital LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $445.15. 102,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $365.34 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lockheed Martin

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

