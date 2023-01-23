X Square Capital LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.51. 2,073,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

