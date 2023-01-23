XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $337,013.13

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $100.78 million and approximately $337,013.13 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00015541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00412557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.62 or 0.28962051 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00588110 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

