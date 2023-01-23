XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $312.92 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $312.92 million and approximately $134,450.63 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

