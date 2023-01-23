Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,547 shares of company stock worth $7,860,270. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 211.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 242,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

