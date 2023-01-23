Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $289,804,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,056. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

