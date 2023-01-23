Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $256,000 Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 77,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $664.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.05 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.