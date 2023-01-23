Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $826,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises about 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 679,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.8 %

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.47. 129,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,937. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

