Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $237,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,987,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $740.27. The company had a trading volume of 169,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $722.11 and a 200 day moving average of $671.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $831.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

