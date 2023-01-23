Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $245,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $337.23. 56,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.64.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.20.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

