Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $283,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.29. 39,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $235.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

