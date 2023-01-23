Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $134,000 Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 33.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,473 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 129.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,984,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 1,386,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 5,395,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,256,407. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

