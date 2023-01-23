Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.63. 436,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

