Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $28.81 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $243,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.27. 2,409,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

