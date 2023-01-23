Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.00. 11,420,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $157 billion, a PE ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.