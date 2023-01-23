Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,999,000 after buying an additional 1,006,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.40. 2,168,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

