Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 44,163 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,163 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $34.19. 10,513,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,161,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

