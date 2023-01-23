Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.27. 1,823,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,656. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

