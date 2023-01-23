Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ZAL opened at €42.99 ($46.73) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($54.20). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.98.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

