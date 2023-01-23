Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $6.02 on Monday, hitting $303.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,400. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $520.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

