Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Up 6.9%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.85 and last traded at $317.64. 348,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 436,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

