1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 173.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196,828 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 715,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.4 %
FLWS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 379,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,687. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $601.49 million, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Featured Stories
