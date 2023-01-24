111,385 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $373,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $77,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 15.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after purchasing an additional 199,048 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of MNDY opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.99. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $238.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

