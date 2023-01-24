1eco (1ECO) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1eco (1ECO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, 1eco has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $651.58 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00410669 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.58 or 0.28825963 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00590422 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
1eco Token Profile
1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,441,001 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.
