1eco (1ECO) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1eco (1ECO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, 1eco has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $651.58 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1eco Token Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,441,001 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

