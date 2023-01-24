1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACN opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.16. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,659 shares of company stock worth $15,406,862 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

