1ST Source Bank Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

