1ST Source Bank Has $406,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

