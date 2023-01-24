1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of Target stock opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average is $158.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

