1ST Source Bank Purchases 594 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

