1ST Source Bank Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

AT&T Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

