1ST Source Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

