1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

About 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 1st Source by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.