1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.
SRCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.
1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.
