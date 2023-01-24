2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSVT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

2seventy bio stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,416 shares of company stock worth $314,152. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 408,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

