49,379 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Haleon Stock Down 1.3 %

Haleon Profile

Shares of HLN opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

