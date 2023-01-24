5,348 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
