8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Short Interest Update

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 16,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

