a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) is Summit Partners L P’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Partners L P grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814,229 shares during the quarter. a.k.a. Brands makes up 7.0% of Summit Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Partners L P owned 54.13% of a.k.a. Brands worth $101,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.41.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

NYSE AKA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 4,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,333. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

