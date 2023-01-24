AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. 1,345,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.79 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.