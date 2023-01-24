Acala Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.75 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $81.63 million and $2.75 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00216298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

