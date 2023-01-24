Acerinox, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Acerinox from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.50 ($16.85) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acerinox from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.10 ($12.07) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Acerinox from €10.20 ($11.09) to €10.10 ($10.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

