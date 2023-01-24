Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Adagene Stock Up 9.4 %
ADAG stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
