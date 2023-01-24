Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

ADAG stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Get Rating ) by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adagene worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

