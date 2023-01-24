Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.20 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

