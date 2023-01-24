Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.20 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
