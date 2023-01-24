Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

