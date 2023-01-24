Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Tops $45.25 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $45.25 million and approximately $428,002.42 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00005594 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,279 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

