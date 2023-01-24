Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given New €153.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €148.00 ($160.87) to €153.00 ($166.30) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

