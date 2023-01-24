Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($160.87) to €153.00 ($166.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($152.17) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Further Reading

