AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Seagen by 708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,309. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.11. 197,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,873. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.72.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.