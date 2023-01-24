AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Shares of EQIX traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $725.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $678.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

