AIA Group Ltd Sells 45,780 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,780 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up about 2.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $31,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 118,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

