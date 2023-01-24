AIA Group Ltd Sells 7,804 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.